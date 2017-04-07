Beware online promotions that offer free Hawaiian Airlines tickets



You may have seen it on social media.

An online promotion offers free Hawaiian Airlines tickets if you fill out a brief survey with some personal information.

It sounds like a great deal, but is it too good to be true?

Hawaiian Airlines tells us it is not behind the promotion, nor is it currently giving away any tickets.

The Better Business Bureau of Hawaii says these types of promotions can be advanced phishing scams that can cause major headaches down the line.

Scammers create websites with URLs that are similar to real companies, and even use the same logos. They ask for personal information, like your address and phone number.

The sites can then take your information and sell it to a third party, spam you through texts and emails, and/or attempt to access other accounts.

“The lure is that free ticket, but then you’re going to be prompted to sign up for something that’s going to be really difficult to get out of,” warned Lisa Nakao, Better Business Bureau Hawaii. “You have to be cautious about potential identity theft down the line.”

Hawaiian Airlines says you can verify its promotions by checking HawaiianAirlines.com or its social media channels, and be sure you’re looking at the official site.

The airline says it’s working to report the issue and hopes to have the promotion removed.

The Better Business Bureau says if you’re unsure of a promotion, go straight to the source to verify its authenticity.