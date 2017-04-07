The Hawaii Ocean Expo is a family fun event! Everything and anything that has to do with our Hawaiian waters. You don’t have to be a hard-core diver or fisherman. Then bullet points: Keiki fun zone, Mermaids boutique, fishing village, diver zone, surfboards, and all the food and food trucks and of course the Fresh Catch Poke Bowl Eating Challenge.

Highlights include the “Defend and DESTroi” dive tournament focused on eradicating invasive fish on our reefs, specifically the “ROI”, Kanaka I Kai ka state paddling championships and the GT Masters weigh-ins on Sunday.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.hawaiioceanexpo.com/