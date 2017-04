It’s a first for the International Market Place in Waikiki. Beginning Monday, it will host its inaugural Grand Lanai Restaurant Week. Restaurants such as Eating House 1849, Goma Tei and Kona Grill will be participating. David Mark, marketing director for the International Market Place, and Jason Park, sous chef with Eating House 1849, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event and show one of the treats that will be featured on one of the menus.

Advertisement