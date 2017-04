Our friends at Island Slipper are adding a little “Aloha” spirit to you step with their “Floral Collection”. These comfortable slippers are perfect for busy on-the-go wahines who have so much to do. Island Slippers wants their Floral Collection to remind you of the beautiful place we call home.

Check them out at the following locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing

Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center

Building A, Level 2For more information, visit their website: umamiyashabu.com.

https://shop.islandslipper.com/