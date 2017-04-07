Kristi Yamaguchi to bring ‘Golden Moment’ back to Honolulu

Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi

Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi returns to Honolulu this September to celebrate another “Golden Moment.”

The show on ice celebrates the 25th anniversary of Yamaguchi’s gold-medal victory at the 1992 Winter Olympics, while also raising money for early childhood literacy.

Yamaguchi will be joined by fellow skaters Brian Boitano, Yuka Sato, and Ekaterina Gordeeva.

Shows are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. HST.

