Maui County to reopen flood-damaged park in Iao Valley

Following major damage and months of repairs, a Maui park is ready to reopen.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will reopen Kepaniwai Park on Monday, April 10.

The park’s pavilions and lower restroom will be open, but officials say the upper restroom won’t be available until later next week. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Massive flooding in September 2016 caused heavy damage to both county and state parks in the valley.

Iao Valley State Monument in the upper section of the valley will remain closed as the state continues damage assessments, cleanup, and repairs.

Anyone found within the closed state park is in violation of HAR 13-146-4, which is a petty misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Before and after photo comparison courtesy Lois Whitney:

Before After