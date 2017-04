You asked and McDonald’s delivered! Local Breakfast Platters are now a part of McDonald’s All Day Breakfast line-up! Stop by your local McDonald’s for a Portuguese Sausage, eggs and rice platter; a SPAM, eggs and rice platter; or a Local Deluxe Breakfast Platter, which features both SPAM and Portuguese Sausage with eggs and rice. Enjoy these Island favorites at any time of the day.

Advertisement