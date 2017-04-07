Missing: Karla Kral

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karla Kral.

The 66-year-old suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

She was last seen Tuesday, March 28, in the early morning hours at her home on Castle Street.

She may be driving her 2014 four-door Volkswagen sedan, bearing Hawaii license plate SCY 946.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.