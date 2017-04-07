Popular Makapu’u Twilight Concert Series is back for its second season

The stars will be shining bright in the sky and on the stage at Sea Life Park. The popular Makapuu Twilight Concert series is back for its second season. This morning on Wake Up 2day, artist Barry Flanagan of Hapa joined us in studio to talk about the series.

Concert goers can expect to enjoy great musical performances from local artists while spending an evening along the stunning Windward coast. The April 8 concert is the first date of the Makapuu Twilight Concert Series and will feature music from Hapa, as well as from Kupaoa, Willie K. and Na Leo Pilimehana. There will be two more concerts with other great artists performing later this year in May and July.

Flanagan says his a wonderful way for all of us to come together as a community. There will be food and beverages available for purchase, and concert goers also have free admission to Sea Life Park starting at Noon. So families can enjoy the park first, then head over to the meadows for some amazing music that will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Guests can also purchase tickets to all three concerts in the series for a discounted price.

Contact Sea Life Park or go to the Park’s website for more information and to get tickets.