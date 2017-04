Chef Sam Choy always seems to know how to turn leftovers in the refrigerator into something new and delicious. On Sunday, he and John Veneri pay a visit the home of his son Chris Choy. Sam will be whipping up a variety of dishes from the items he’s found in Chris’s fridge and cabinets, including:

– Chinese Style Sashimi

– Longan Salad

– Pan Seared Chop Steak

– Braised Pork Belly

– Onaga Sauteed In Steak Drippings

Sam Choy In the Kitchen airs this Sunday at 6:30.