Traffic advisory for Sunday’s Hapalua half-marathon

Thousands of runners will hit the streets on Sunday, April 9, for the Hapalua half-marathon.

About 9,000 people are registered for this year’s race, including roughly 2,000 from Japan.

The 13.1-mile course begins by the Duke Kahanamoku statue in Waikiki, proceeds past Aloha Tower and back, circles around Diamond Head, and finishes at Kapiolani Park.

Organizers say the run is growing in popularity.

“Some don’t want to run 26 miles (in the Honolulu Marathon), though 13 is still a great accomplishment. It’s a little more manageable, and a lot of those people say, ‘Hey, I love this. I’m going to take on the full marathon next,” said Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal. “It’s a great sister race for the marathon. It’s a great economic impact for Hawaii, and it’s a really fun event.”

Click here for more information.

The race itself begins at 6 a.m., but road closures go into effect beginning at 3 a.m. as follows:

Tow-away zones are in effect throughout the course from 1 a.m. until noon Sunday.

Kalakaua Avenue (westbound)

Beginning at 3 a.m., all three lanes of Kalakaua Avenue between Kaiulani Avenue and Kapahulu Avenue will be closed for preparation of the race.

Beginning at 5 a.m., Kalakaua Avenue from the Kalakaua Avenue / Kuhio Avenue split to Kapahulu Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Access to areas makai of Kalakaua Avenue will be permitted intermittently through Kalia / Ena Road with HPD Special Duty assistance from 8 a.m. until approximately 9:30 a.m., when Kalakaua Avenue will be re-opened to normal traffic flow.

Beginning at approximately 7:10 am, vehicles requiring access out of the area makai of Kalakaua to the other areas of Honolulu (i.e the airport) will be allowed. Please proceed mauka on Saratoga Road to the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and HPD Special Duty officers will allow you to cross to Kalaimoku when the runners, who may be walking, can be temporarily stopped to permit your safe vehicle crossing. Inbound access to the area makai of Kalakaua Avenue will not be permitted until approximately 8 or 8:30 am via Kalia / Ena Road.

Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway (westbound)

Ala Moana Boulevard from Kalakaua Avenue to Nimitz Highway will be closed from 4:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Local traffic to Kewalo Basin (via Ward Avenue) and Ala Moana Beach Park (via Kamakee Street) will be permitted to 5:10 a.m. via crossover of Ala Moana Boulevard under the direction of HPD at the respective intersections. Local traffic to the makai portions along Ala Moana Boulevard will be permitted intermittently with HPD Special Duty assistance from approximately 7:30 a.m. at Ward Avenue, Kamakee Street (to Ala Moana Beach Park), Hobron Lane, and Kalia / Ena Road until anticipated road opening at approximately 8:30 a.m. The one mauka lane of ewa (west) bound traffic between Kalakaua Avenue to Atkinson Drive will be available for those residencies fronting Ala Moana Boulevard.

Traffic east (Diamond Head) bound on Nimitz Highway will be closed at Smith Street from 4:45 a.m. until approximately 8 a.m. Local traffic only (via special coned access lanes) to the Aloha Tower, HECO Bishop Power Plant, DOT Harbors, US Coast Guard, NCL Cruises and the Hawaii Maritime Center will be permitted until approximately 8:30 a.m. when Ala Moana Boulevard should be re-opened to normal traffic. Per conversation with Trans Marine Services, there are no passenger ships in on the morning of Sunday, April 9.

King Street

At least two makai lanes from Smith Street to Punchbowl Street will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. No parking will be enforced on North / South King Street between Maunakea Street and Bethel Street until after 10 a.m. One lane of eastbound traffic will be open during the entire event. Residents of Harbor Square and Harbour Court are asked to utilize Alakea Street mauka bound at King Street (egress) and Bishop Street at King Street (ingress) for crossing over the race course prior to 5:40 a.m., and after 7 a.m. until King Street is re-opened at approximately 8 a.m. It is estimated that between 5:50 a.m. and 7 a.m. runner density will not permit access across the race course.

Smith Street

A special curb lane will be available to permit makai bound access to the Marin Tower Chinatown parking garage for the entire duration of the event. Exit from the Marin Tower parking garage will only be permitted via the Maunakea Street exit for the duration of the event.

Nimitz Highway (eastbound)

Nimitz Highway eastward, left turn mauka to Smith Street will not be permitted from 4:30 a.m. until the streets reopen at approximately 8 a.m.

Punchbowl Street

Three ewa lanes of Punchbowl Street from South King Street to Punchbowl Street will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The two east (Diamond Head side lanes) will remain open to traffic until Pohukaina Street for the entire duration of the event. No Parking – tow away zone will be in effect on the ewa side of Punchbowl Street between South King Street and Ala Moana Boulevard, with no parking on the ewa side of Punchbowl between Halekauwila and Ala Moana Boulevard beginning at noon on Saturday.

Diamond Head area (Kalakaua Avenue, Kapahulu Avenue, Monsarrat Avenue, Diamond Head Road, Paki Avenue)

Kalakaua Avenue mauka between Poni Moi Road and Monsarrat Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. until approximately noon.

Kalakaua Avenue makai will not be affected.

Access to Aquarium, New Otani Hotel, Outrigger Canoe Club, and Elks Club will not be permitted from 5:30 a.m., through approximately 8 am, after which, through Kapahulu Avenue, with HPD assistance, vehicles will be permitted to cross into Kalakaua Avenue makai during breaks in the runner flow.

Kapahulu Avenue will be closed to general traffic at Kuhio Avenue, with local traffic only permitted makai of Kuhio Avenue and those requiring access to Kalakaua Avenue makai. Participants desiring to park in the Paki Monsarrat lot, which will be open to the public, must access these lots prior to 5:15 a.m. through Kapahulu as with the securing of the race course at 5:30 a.m., access to these lots will be closed until approximately 9 am. General taxis staging zone in the three metered stalls.

All lanes of Monsarrrat from Kalakaua Avenue to Paki Avenue will be closed from 5:15 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. No Parking – Tow-Away zone will be enforced on both sides of Monsarrat Avenue from Kalakaua Avenue to Paki Avenue. Left turn at Leahi Avenue and Paki Avenue makai bound will be prohibited until approximately 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively.

The traffic lane normally heading toward Kahala Avenue from Leahi Avenue will be closed from approximately 5:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. No Parking – Tow Away zone for the entire stretch of Monsarrat Avenue / Diamond Head Road until Kahala Avenue will be in effect. As the flow of runners permit, residents along Monsarrat Avenue / Diamond Head Road who reside on the slopes of Diamond Head will be intermittently permitted, with HPD Special Duty assistance, to crossover the closed lane of Monsarrat Avenue / Diamond Head Road at Kanaina Avenue, Trousseau Street, entrance to Diamond Head Crater Park, 22nd Avenue and Paikau Streets after 8 a.m.

The Diamond Head Road / Monsarrat Avenue lane normally heading makai (toward Kapiolani Park) will remain open for the entire duration of the event.

Paki Avenue makai bound from Monsarrat Avenue to Kalakaua Avenue will be closed from 7:10 a.m. until 10 a.m., except to local traffic.

Access to the Diamond Head Tennis Courts should be available, intermittently after 8:30 am, via Paki Avenue through the Monsarrat Avenue intersection with HPD assistance. Please be patient as we will allow the vehicles to proceed between breaks/openings in the flow of runners.

Diamond Head Road (only one lane – mauka lane – heading toward Kapiolani Park) will be closed for the duration of the event until approximately 11 a.m. Diamond Head Road residents will be able to leave their homes via the makai lane (eastward toward Triangle Park) which will remain open to traffic during the entire duration of the event. Residents along Makalei Place will be permitted to cross over Diamond Head Road after 8:30 a.m. with HPD Special Duty assistance.

Residents along Hibiscus Drive / Coconut Avenue / La Pietra Circle will be permitted to leave the area through Poni Moi Road and Paki Avenue toward Monsarrat Avenue.

Crossover of Paki Avenue to the other areas of Honolulu will not be permitted until approximately 8:30 am, when breaks occur in the runner flow up Monsarrat Avenue.

TheBus routes

Some bus routes will be cancelled and/or detoured. Bus riders may call TheBUS at 848-5555 or visit the Oahu Transit Services website (www.thebus.org) for details.