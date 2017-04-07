What’s open, closed on Good Friday

Friday, April 14, is Good Friday, a state holiday.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to www.thebus.org .

. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

On Kauai, county offices, along with all of the refuse transfer stations, the Kekaha Landfill and Kauai Resource Center will be closed.

In addition, the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools and all of the neighborhood centers will be closed.

Residential refuse pick-up will not be affected by the holiday, and the Puhi Metals Recycling Center will keep its normal hours of operation on Good Friday.

The Kauai Bus will be operating on a modified schedule.

For more information about the Kauai Bus, click here, call 246-8110, or send an email to thekauaibus@kauai.gov.

For more information about recycling, click here or call 241-4841.