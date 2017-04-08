(6) BeachBows split doubleheader in Manoa

HONOLULU – The No. 6 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a pair of home matches falling to No. 2 Pepperdine, 3-2, before defeating Cal Poly, 4-1, Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. UH moved to 19-5 on the season.

UH fell by an identical score to the Waves (17-1) just a little more than a week ago in Malibu. In the rematch, UH dropped the No. 5 and No. 3 flights and were in danger of dropping the third and decisive point. But Ari Homayun and Carly Kan fought off a match point in Set 2 and rallied for a thrilling 18-21, 24-22, 15-12 win over Anika Wilson and Deahna Kraft at the No. 4 flight to give UH its first point of the match.

UH got its other point from Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker who defeated the Waves top pair of Delaney Knudsen and Madalyn Roh for the second straight week with a 21-19, 21-15 straight-set win. But it wasn’t enough as moments before, the Waves clinched the match with a straight set win at the No. 2 flight by Brittany Howard and Corinne Quiggle over Nikki Taylor and Ka’iwi Schucht, 21-18, 21-16.

In the second match of the day, UH turned back Cal Poly (10-14) by a 4-1 count, the same score UH defeated them by at the Big West Challenge less than a week ago. Emily Maglio and Laurel Weaver swept Raeann Greisen and Heather Pembroke 21-11, 21-11 for their 21st win of the season. Homayun and Kan also picked up their 21st win with a sweep at the No. 4 court. With those wins, both duos set a new single-season school record for dual match wins by a pair, eclipsing the old mark of 20 set by Ginger Long and Ali Longo in 2014.

Pepperdine defeated Cal Poly, 5-0, in the other action of the day.

All three teams will be back in action again tomorrow at the Ching Complex on UH’s Senior Day. UH takes on Cal Poly at 10 a.m. followed by Cal Poly versus Pepperdine at 1 p.m. The day will conclude with a match between UH and Pepperdine at 4 p.m. The SandBows four seniors – Taylor, Tucker, Tayler Higgins, and Sydney Shinn – will be honored following the match.

#2 Pepperdine 3, #6 Hawaii 2

1. Tucker/Martin (UH) def. Knudsen/Roh (PEP) 21-19, 21-15

2. Howard/Quiggle (PEP) def. Taylor/Schucht (UH) 21-18, 21-16

3. Skylar Caputo/Heidi Dyer (PEP) def. Emily Maglio/Laurel Weaver (UH) 21-14, 21-16

4. Kan/Homayun (UH) def. Wilson/Kraft (PEP) 18-21, 24-22, 15-12

5. Sarah Seiber/Kaity Bailey (PEP) def. Hannah Zalopany/Amy Ozee (UH) 21-16, 21-17

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

Exh: Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Cyrene Hertzog (UH) vs. Gigi Hernandez/Nikki Lyons (PEP) 12-21, 28-26 (unfinished)

#6 Hawai’i 4, Cal Poly 1

1. Emily Sonny/Hannah Hubbard (CP) def. Martin/ Tucker (UH) 21-12, 18-21, 15-8

2. Taylor/ Schucht (UH) def. Adlee Van Winden/Taylor Nelson (CP) 19-21, 21-18, 15-12

3. Weaver/ Maglio (UH) def. Greisen/Pembroke (CP) 21-11, 21-11

4. Kan/Homayun (UH) def. Brayden Gruenewald/Savannah Niemen (CP) 21-14, 21-13

5. Huddleston/ Ozee (UH) def. Dora Bellin/Holland Boege (CP) 21-16, 16-21, 15-7

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 4, 1, 2

#2Pepperdine 5 Cal Poly 0

1. Knudsen/Roh (PEP) def. Hubbard/Sonny (CP) 18-21, 21-19, 15-11

2. Howard/Quiggle (PEP) def. Nelson/Van Winden (CP) 21-19, 37-35

3. Caputo/Dyer (PEP) def. Greisen/Pembroke (CP) 21-14, 21-15

4. Wilson/Kraft (PEP) def. Brayden Gruenewald/Taylor Gruenewald (CP) 21-13, 21-17

5. Seiber/Bailey (PEP) def. Bellin/Boege (CP) 21-13, 22-20

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

