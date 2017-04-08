Dozens of dogs rescued from Makaha no-kill shelter find forever homes

More than two dozen of the 300 dogs rescued from a Makaha shelter last year now have new homes.

It was last October when the Hawaiian Humane Society took custody of the dogs from the “Friends for Life” no-kill shelter.

Last week, the shelter’s owners made a deal to officially hand over the dogs, which allowed the humane society to put them up for adoption.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, a long journey. Our volunteers and staff have put their love, and heart, and soul into caring for these animals,” a humane society officer said.

There were feelings of excitement and anticipation in the air.

Dozens of people lined up outside, anxiously awaiting for doors to open at 10 a.m.

Inside, 36 dogs patiently waited, hopeful to find their forever homes.

“We were swarmed with calls and it’s just so gratifying to know that people are so excited to see these dogs and get them into good homes,” Allison Gammel, with the humane society, said.

There were big dogs and small dogs, many who were playful and others shy.

There was even one dog that was blind.

One by one, numbers were called and new families were formed.

Sixteen dogs were adopted just in the first hour and many people who came to the event knew exactly who they were looking for.

“I was pretty happy because there was a lot of other people that came for the same dog and I was like i got it first yes!” Michael Aguilera said.

Aguilera chose Bowser, the first dog to be adopted from the group.

“We got Moana! She’s so beautiful,” Cheryl Wyman said. “I saw her on the news and on the tv and when we came here and I saw her and I just liked her personality.”

“I’m really excited his name is Meatloaf,” Tiana Lippertt said. “He was the one that I wanted so I’m glad that I got what I came for.”

Some of the animals were a little overwhelmed but we’re told many of the dogs have adjusted well considering the conditions they came from.

“We’re just grateful that these dogs are going to get a chance at the life they deserve,” Gammel said.

Twenty-six rescued dogs were adopted Saturday.

The humane society said about 250 of the remaining Makaha dogs are in foster homes.

They’ll be available for adoption once they’re all spayed and neutered.