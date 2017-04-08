Driver sought in critical pedestrian crash in Kakaako

Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman critically injured in Kakaako early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 5:25 a.m. near the intersection of Kamakee Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

According to police, a 58-year-old woman was walking north on Kamakee Street when she was hit. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say speed may be a factor in the crash, and it’s unknown if alcohol was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.