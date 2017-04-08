Road work for two highways to the windward side of Oahu



It has not been a good night to get to the windward side of Oahu.

One major artery is closed, another down to just one lane.

The state is repaving Likelike Highway in both directions. It says one lane will be open on each side at all times.

Work started at 8:30 p.m. Friday night and will continue straight through 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Perhaps any other weekend that would be fine, except this weekend for tonight into tomorrow morning, the Pali Highway Kailua-bound is completely closed.

It’s closed from Waokanaka Street on the leeward side to the Kamehameha Highway intersection on the windward side. Again this is in the Kailua-bound direction.

Crews started tunnel maintenance and cleaning at 7:00 p.m. tonight, and will finish at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This leaves drivers these options to get to the windward side, the H-3, the one lane of Likelike or around the Sandy Beach way through Waimanalo or around the island through the North Shore.

The DOT has not responded at this time to see why the two projects were scheduled for the same time.

We’ll let you know when we hear back.

