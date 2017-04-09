‘Bows MPSF playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Tickets for Saturday’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament quarterfinal match between the University of Hawai’i and Pepperdine go on sale Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets are available online (www.etickethawaii.com), at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or by calling 944-2697.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Ticket prices (per ticket fees included) are listed below:

Lower Level: D to AA & EE to JJ – $19

Lower Level: E, BB, CC, DD & Upper Level – All Sections:

Adult – $17

Senior Citizen – $13

Student (ages 4-HS) – $6

Season ticket holders who opted for playoff tickets and selected the Will Call option may pick up their tickets beginning Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Those who selected Print At Home or Mobile options will receive their tickets by the end of business on Tuesday.

First serve between the third-seeded Rainbow Warriors (24-4) and sixth-seeded Waves (10-11) is 7:00 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawai’i swept the regular season series at the Sheriff Center, winning both in straight sets in February. The teams have met five previous times in the MPSF Tournament, including twice in the quarterfinal round (1996 and 2010), both won by UH in Honolulu.