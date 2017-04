A moped rider died after a crash in Kalihi.

The man was going south on Kalihi Street when he lost control of the moped and crashed into a parked car at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is the eleventh fatality on Oahu compared to 10 in 2016.