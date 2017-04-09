Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Donovan Palauni

Police are asking for your help in finding a man arrested for robbing a mini-mart. They say he has now violated probation.

Honolulu police are looking for Donovan Palauni.

“On December 13, 2014 at about 3:18 p.m., two males entered Sammy’s Mini Mart and used physical force on the two employees to gain entrance to the safe and remove money. One of the males held an employee down while the others searched for cash. One of the employees’ purse was taken in this case. Video surveillance was reviewed and officers identified Palauni,” Kim Buffett explained.

Palauni was arrested for robbery.

He’s now wanted on a 75-thousand dollar warrant for not following the terms of his probation.

“He has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area,” Buffet said.

If you know where Donovan Palauni is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.