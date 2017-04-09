Social media page created for ‘stolen stuff’ often reunites people with their lost items



The power of social media is helping victims find lost or stolen property.

Have you heard of the Facebook page Stolen Stuff Hawaii? While the Facebook group started off fighting crime, it’s also helping many people reunite with lost items including driver’s licenses.

Is social media the best solution?

Scrolling through the page, you can see a large amount of posts on stolen vehicles and other property.

You also see just as many lost items as there are “stolen stuff.” A common theme – lost driver’s licenses.

“Actually I lost my own stuff before and I actually had it posted on my own group, so yeah I kind of do get that we do have a lot of driver’s licenses,” said founder of the page Michael Kitchens.

Kitchens said a lot of members have been able to get their lost IDs back because good Samaritans made a post on Facebook.

“It’s actually one of our most successful post because everybody knows somebody,” said Kitchens. “Posting online means that it is responded to immediately. It’s very fast. Social media is the new form of communication,” Kitchen explains.

Kitchens said posting lost licenses on social media may be quicker and easier, however…

“There’s more appropriate ways to do it. Actually, if you really want to make sure it gets taken care of properly, you should most likely turn it in to the DMV,” Kitchens said.

The Honolulu Police Department recommends dropping lost licenses off at any police station or Satellite City Hall. You can also call 911 and have an officer pick it up.

Another option is to take it to the post office or drop it off at a blue mail collections box. The U.S. Postal Service also will deliver found wallets. But remember that people who have been reunited with their lost items need to pay for the postage.

If it’s posted on Stolen Stuff Hawaii, the administrators make sure sensitive information is protected.

“If somebody post something [inappropriate] we delete it real fast. We will actually save the picture and repost [it[ with everything blocked off for them,” said Kitchens. “So always follow the laws first. But if you want to help out just a little bit, come to our group.”

Stolen Stuff Hawaii was created three years ago. Today, there are more than 75-thousand members with 200 new people added almost every day.