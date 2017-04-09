Two popular Oahu community pools and gyms close for repairs



Two popular public swimming pools and gyms on Oahu will be closed on Monday, and they’re in neighboring communities.

The city today announced that the pool, gym, and weight room at Palolo Valley District Park will close for repairs beginning tomorrow because of water damage from leaks.

The work is expected to be done by this fall, and the project is projected to cost a little less than 450-thousand dollars.

One valley over, the Manoa Valley District Park gym and pool closed in February.

The city is replacing the gym’s roof. Because of its close proximity to the pool, both will be closed throughout construction.

The Manoa project is scheduled to be completed by the end of summer with an estimated cost of nearly 1.2-million dollars.