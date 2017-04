7-Eleven is celebrating National Sibling Day with a week-long deal on its famous frozen treat.

Starting Monday, April 10, the company is offering buy one, get one free deals on its Slurpees.

Customers who buy any size or flavor Slurpee drink can receive a second Slurpee drink free. The free Slurpee drink can be the same size as purchased or smaller.

The deal runs through Sunday, April 16. (Note: You don’t actually have to have a sibling to take advantage of this offer.)

