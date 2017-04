The Celebration of the Arts, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, has become one of Hawaii’s premier annual cultural events. The festival will feature artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers. Hands-on art, demonstrations, films, cultural panels, music and dance will help both residents and visitors learn more about authentic Hawaiian culture.

Featured band “Ahumanu” will be among the many performing artists at the festival, which lasts from April 14th to April 16th.

www.celebrationofthearts.org