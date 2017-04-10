AARP offers post-tax ‘Shred-a-thon’ for document disposal

Protect yourself from identity theft by safely shredding sensitive documents at Access Information Management Destruction Plants in Aiea on April 22.

You can also help the hungry at the same time by bringing food donations.

AARP Hawaii and Access Corporation are sponsoring the free document shredding and food collection events at the Aiea Destruction Center at 98-736 Moanalua Loop.

The Fraud Watch Network Shred-a-Thon comes just after tax season when many people discard their obsolete financial documents.

People can drive up and drop off up to two boxes of documents per vehicle from 8 a.m. to noon on April 22. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed.

Bring donations of brown rice and canned goods to benefit Hawaii’s hungry families through the Hawaii Foodbank.

Due to safety and traffic-flow concerns, people will not be allowed to get out of their car and boxes and bags will not be returned. Drop-offs will be limited to two bags or boxes per vehicle. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Access Corporation requires a signed document release form before they will shred your documents.

Forms can be downloaded here and signed before you drop off your papers, or the document can be signed electronically through the Better Business Bureau, then printed or shown on a smart phone as you arrive. You can also sign the form electronically here.