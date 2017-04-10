Ask a Specialist: Advance Care Planning

What if you were very ill and weren’t able to make decisions? Would your family know what you would want, what your wishes would be? Instead of waiting for a crisis, steps can be taken now to make sure your wishes are met. Learn about Advance Care Planning with Dr. Brita Aramaki, geriatrician at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about Advance Care Planning, The Queen’s Medical Center offers a free Advance Care Planning Clinic. A health care professional helps guide you and your family in planning for the future. For more information, call 691-7735.

You can also find lots of great information and download the Hawaii Advance Health Care Directive Form at the Kokua Mau website at www.kokuamau.org.

And for health care professionals, The Queen’s Medical Center is holding a geriatric medical conference titled, “Sixty-Five Shades of Gray: Controversies in Geriatric Care,” at the Halekulani Hotel on Monday, April 14, 2017, from 8 am – 4:30 pm. Call 691-4406 to register.