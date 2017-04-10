Bees form small hive at Ka Makana Alii mall in Kapolei

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Greg Gabaylo


Shoppers encountered a startling sight at Ka Makana Alii Monday.

Greg Gabaylo shared video of bees flying around a hive in a tree in the mall.

According to Ka Makana Alii, a professional beekeeper will relocate the hive “carefully and safely to a designated area” in Makaha.

“To provide the best possible security and safety for all of their shoppers, guests and merchants, KMA will be having the beekeeper return to the property after mall hours to remove and relocate the hive,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

In the meantime, the immediate area where the hive is located has been cordoned off for the safety of both bees and shoppers.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s