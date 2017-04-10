Bees form small hive at Ka Makana Alii mall in Kapolei



Shoppers encountered a startling sight at Ka Makana Alii Monday.

Greg Gabaylo shared video of bees flying around a hive in a tree in the mall.

According to Ka Makana Alii, a professional beekeeper will relocate the hive “carefully and safely to a designated area” in Makaha.

“To provide the best possible security and safety for all of their shoppers, guests and merchants, KMA will be having the beekeeper return to the property after mall hours to remove and relocate the hive,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

In the meantime, the immediate area where the hive is located has been cordoned off for the safety of both bees and shoppers.

We’re told no one was hurt.