Couple leaves Hawaii waitress big tip, even more generous offer



A waitress at a popular Waikiki restaurant got a very big surprise during her shift.

Cayla Chandara was waiting on a couple from Australia at Noi Thai Cuisine last week.

She says they hit it off, and they talked quite a bit as the couple dined at the restaurant.

The visitors rang up a $200 bill, but the tip they left was double that at $400.

“I just thought it was so generous of them. I never get tipped that big. I had to say thank you,” she said. “During dinner, they told me where they were staying, so I ran there after work to see if they’d still be there.”

They were, and Chandara was able to give them a thank-you card and flowers.

The next day, they gave her even more. After learning that Chandara took a break from school because of finances, the couple offered to help pay off her debt.

Chandara says she’s shocked and hopes to pay it forward someday.