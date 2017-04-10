Franciskovic named MPSF player of the week, playoff tickets on sale

University of Hawai’i senior setter Jennings Franciskovic was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation/Molten Player of the Week after leading the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a series sweep of No. 6 UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif., over the weekend.

The Westlake Village, Calif., native averaged 9.62 assists, 2.38 digs, and 1.25 blocks per set in the series. He tallied 43 assists and eight digs, while leading UH to a .304 hitting percentage in the series opener which secure homecourt advantage in this week’s MPSF Tournament quarterfinal round. Franciskovic nearly posted a triple-double with 34 assists and career-highs of 11 digs and nine blocks in the regular season finale.

The MPSF weekly award was a first for a UH player this season and the first of Franciskovic’s career.

The Warriors are seeded No. 3 in the MPSF Tournament and will host sixth-seeded Pepperdine Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center.