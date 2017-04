Honolulu Hale has a new look this week.

It’s lit up in orange in honor of April being proclaimed Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive Month.

Each year, the food bank helps feed thousands of people, but it needs your donations to make it happen.

This Saturday, April 15, donation drop-off locations will be set up across Oahu from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

