Pokémon Go Easter Egg Hunt

SALT at Our Kakaʻako hosts an Easter Egg and Pokemon Hunt, on Easter Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Thousands of players showed up at last year’s Pokemon GO event, so this year, it’s combined with an Easter egg hunt. SALT wants you and your family to spend the afternoon there!

There will be Pokémon-themed activities, Pokémon costume contest, Instagram raffle, prize giveaways, photos with the Hawaii Pokémon GO girls, music, and a chance to eat and shop at SALT, which is really growing as a destination. Moku Kitchen will be open on Easter Sunday, so you can check them and their neighbors out at SALT!

www.saltatkakaako.com

