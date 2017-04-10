Road Work for the Week: April 8 – April 14



OAHU LANE CLOSURES for the week of Saturday, April 8, to Friday, April 14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Three lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, April 10, through Thursday morning, April 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, April 8, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ward Avenue Overpass and the Pali Highway Overpass on Thursday night, April 13, through Friday morning, April 14, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge maintenance.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the Nimitz Highway On-Ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday night, April 10, through Wednesday morning, April 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) HONOLULU

Roving onramp and offramp closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of Honolulu International Airport on Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the Hickam/Air Force Base/Pearl Harbor offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Wednesday, April 12, through Thursday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the McCully Street Overpass on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) HONOKAI HALE

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway/Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and Laaloa Street on Wednesday, April 12, through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

11) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Makakilo Drive Overpass on Wednesday night, April 12, from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

12) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road Overpass on Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

13) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to install median concrete barrier.

Left lane closure in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13.

Shoulder closure in the westbound direction on Monday, April 10, thrugh Wednesday, April 12.

14) WAIKELE

Shoulder closure on the Paiwa Street On-Ramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

15) WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Managers Drive Overpass on Wednesday night, April 12, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Tuesday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) MAILI

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Kaukama Road and Hakimo Road on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

3) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Laumania Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) NANAKULI

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Nanaikeola Street on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

5) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Road on Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

6) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIANAE

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Ala Hema Street on Monday, April 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIPAHU

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kahualii Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) KAILUA

Roving closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Ulupii Street on Monday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Saddle City Road and Kumuhau Street on Monday night April 10, through Thursday morning, April 13, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

3) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

4) WAIMANALO TO KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Wailea Street and Kailua Road on Thursday, April 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, April 7, through Sunday morning, April 9, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Monday night, April 10, through Friday morning, April 14, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, and Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Aakahi Gulch Road and Weed Circle on Monday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road, on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

5) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Weed Circle on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIAHOLE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Pulama Road on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive on Friday night, April 7, at 8:30 p.m. continuously through Monday morning, April 10, at 5 a.m., for repaving work. One lane will be open in both directions at all times.

2) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kula Kolea Drive and Gulick Avenue on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

3) KALIHI

Lane closures on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and Gulick Avenue on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, for electrical and guardrail work.

One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4) KANEOHE

Left lane closures on Likelike Highway in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Ahua Street and Sand Island Access Road on Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the Middle Street onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday night, April 11, through Thursday morning, April 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Ahipuu Street and Dowsett Avenue on Thursday, April 13, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Waokanaka Street on Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday night, April 8, through Sunday morning, April 9, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., for tunnel maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Wednesday, April 12, through Thursday, April 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions at the Keahumoa Parkway intersection on Friday night, April 7, through Saturday morning, April 8, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Friday night, April 7, through Saturday morning, April 8, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA BEACH

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, April 7, through Friday, April 14, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway on Sunday night, April 9, through Friday morning, April 14, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.