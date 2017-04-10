Suspect wanted for attempted purse snatching in Costco parking lot

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted robbery in the second degree.

On Saturday, April 1, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the victim was loading her vehicle after shopping at Costco in Iwilei, when an unknown man entered her vehicle and grabbed her purse from the front passenger seat.

The complainant attempted to stop the man and he dragged her to the ground as she held onto her purse. She was able to hold on to her purse and the man fled in a dark colored Chrysler 300.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, medium build, with short, wavy black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous web tips to http://www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.