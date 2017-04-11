Animal cruelty case initiated after cat shot with pellet gun



A man is heartbroken after someone shot his cat, and police are now searching for the shooter.

Mark Stamper now lives on Maui. But he is on Oahu visiting friends, who are taking care of his cat Bella.

He says he used to live on Oahu and was going through a rough spot when he decided to adopt Bella from the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Stamper says Bella helped him turn his life around, and she became more than just a companion.

Yesterday, Stamper noticed something wasn’t right.

“I put some of those greenie treats in her dish ’cause she never ever, ever turns down food. She walked right passed them. I was alarmed that she did that. I looked and there were these really red drops of blood,” Stamper explained.

Stamper believes Bella was shot with a pellet gun, and is now at a pet hospital undergoing surgery.

Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation. So far no one’s been arrested in the case.

“Any kind of senseless violence that’s perpetrated against innocent creatures… it’s all the same. It’s unnecessary and it’s wrong. And it’s heinous,” Stamper said.

This is not the first time a cat has been shot.

In January, a cat was found shot with a pellet or BB gun in Kalaeloa.

Two weeks before that, a cat was shot with an arrow in Nanakuli. that cat survived.

And a month prior, a cat was shot and killed by a hunting arrow on the Kona Commons Shopping Center on Hawaii Island.

Animal cruelty is considered a felony, punishable by up to 5 years in jail and up to a 10-thousand dollar fine.