If you’re looking for a used car to buy, you may be able to get a really good deal through the city.

The city is auctioning off six old police cars. They’re 2008 Ford Crown Victoria sedans.

The online auction started Tuesday, and will close on April 24.

On April 12, the city will auction off 15 vehicles that were abandoned. They range in makes and models. That auction starts at 8 a.m., and it starts closing two hours later.

For more information log onto http://www.honolulu.gov/pur/auctions.html