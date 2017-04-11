Hilo woman arrested for theft of public school booster club money

A Hilo woman was arrested in connection with the theft of money from a public school booster club.

JoAnn Maldonado, 42, was taken into custody for second degree theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Maldonado reported to South Hilo Patrol Officers that someone entered her home in Waiakea Uka and stole 10-thousand dollars in cash that belonged to the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele Band Booster Club along with personal belongings.

Investigators allege that Maldanado, the booster club’s vice president, took the money herself, staged the burglary, and made a fictitious report.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.