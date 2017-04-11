Honolulu’s Michelle Wie ‘excited to be home’ for LOTTE Championship at Ko Olina

Three years removed from being crowned ‘Queen of Ko Olina’, Honolulu’s Michelle Wie, will look to start a second championship run at the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey on Wednesday morning.

27 year old, who weathered through a wet pro-am on Tuesday afternoon at the Ko Olina Golf Club, is off to a sensational starter enter the LPGA’s eighth event of the season.

The Punahou graduate has posted five top-35 finishes, including two top-10’s in her last four events.

Having closed out the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California with a a nagging back injury, Wie who placed 6th in the season’s first major jokingly saidthat despite appearing to be at full-strength, she was holding out on saying that she is back at a hundred percent. A move that any kama’aina would appreciate in an attempt to avoid “bachi” loosely defined locally as “jinxing” yourself.

“Yeah, I’m not going to say that because every time I say I feel good, something starts hurting, so, knock on wood and I’ll just leave it at that.” said, Wie.

Wie is set to tee-off in the opening round at 7:44am on Wednesday from the 10th tee, and if history repeats itself expect a very large gallery following the 2014 US Women’s Open Champion.

“You know, I’m just real excited to be home. I had a couple of good days of rest and I’m ready for the week to start. Coming here feeling confident I think it’s always a good thing. You know, I’m just real excited to be home. I just always look forward to this event more than any other event just because I get to come home and I get to see my friends and you know, eat all the good food and play at Ko Olina. So, this is an event I really look forward to and I’m excited to go out there and hopefully have a lot of fun this week.” said, Wie.

The only other local golfer in the field, Waiakea graduate Britney Yada will start her rookie season debut at 11:55am from the tenth tee as well.

LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey TV coverage

Golf Channel // All times HST

04/12 1:00p – 5:00 p.m.

04/13 1:00p – 5:00 p.m.

04/14 1:00p – 5:00 p.m.

04/15 1:00p – 5:00 p.m.

FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS & TEE TIMES