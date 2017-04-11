Man critically hurt after driving into bus, telephone pole in Kalihi

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday morning after he collided into a bus, then telephone in Kalihi.

It happened just after midnight on Middle Street near the Kalihi Transit Center.

Honolulu police are have set up a contraflow near the accident scene after closing down a portion of Middle Street between Kamehameha Highway and King Street.

Emergency Medical Services says a sedan with one occupant was traveling mauka-bound at an unknown speed when he collided into a bus, then drove into a pole.

No word yet on what lead the collision.

Hawaiian Electric says about 60 customers were without power following the crash, but most were restored around 1:15 a.m.

Three customers remain without power, including the bus facility. It is not known if the outage would impact bus service.

