Man critically hurt after driving into bus, telephone pole in Kalihi

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday morning after he collided into a bus, then telephone in Kalihi.

It happened just after midnight on Middle Street near the Kalihi Transit Center.

Honolulu police are have set up a contraflow near the accident scene after closing down a portion of Middle Street between Kamehameha Highway and King Street.

Emergency Medical Services says a sedan with one occupant was traveling mauka-bound at an unknown speed when he collided into a bus, then drove into a pole.

No word yet on what lead the collision.

Hawaiian Electric says about 60 customers were without power following the crash, but most were restored around 1:15 a.m.

Three customers remain without power, including the bus facility. It is not known if the outage would impact bus service.

Watch Wake Up 2day for the latest and stick to KHON2.com for more updates.