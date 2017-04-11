Suspect arrested in Waikiki murder investigation



Police have initiated a murder investigation at an apartment building on Launiu Street in Waikiki.

Honolulu police say the suspect has been arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

HPD tells us the suspect is a 26-year-old man who lives on the sixth floor.

Area residents said investigators were here early this morning at around 7:00 a.m. There were about eight to ten police cars in the block around the building.

An ambulance was also here and according to police the suspect was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center psychiatric ward.

Earlier this evening, officers were outside the apartment and said they were still waiting for a search warrant to enter the unit.

Residents of the building were shocked that this happened. They say there have been no signs of anything violent happening in the building so a murder happening so close to their home is just unthinkable.

