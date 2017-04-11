Warriors host Pepperdine this weekend in MPSF Quarterfinals

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team opens play in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament with a quarterfinal round match-up against No. 8 Pepperdine, Saturday, April 15 at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is 7:00 p.m.

The third-seeded Rainbow Warriors (24-4) swept the season series with the sixth-seeded Waves (10-11), winning both matches in straight sets in Honolulu. The two wins occurred during UH’s 15-match win streak, and extended its home win streak against Pepperdine to nine dating back to 2010. Head coach Charlie Wade is a perfect 9-0 at home against the Waves.

Hawai’i will put its 21-match home win streak on the line. The teams have met five times in the MPSF Tournament, including twice in the quarterfinal round (1996 & 2010), both won by UH in the Sheriff Center. Most recently, the Waves defeated the Warriors in the semifinals in 2015 in Irvine, Calif.

The Warriors wrapped up the regular season with 24 victories, which is tied for third-most in program history. UH’s four losses this season have come against the top two teams in the MPSF – No. 1 seed Long Beach State and second-seeded BYU. Both teams are hosting quarterfinal round matches in addition to fourth-seeded UC Irvine. The top remaining seed at the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, will host the semifinals and finals, April 20 & 22.

Match #29

What: MPSF Tournament Quarterfinals

Who: (3) Hawai’i (24-4, 14-4 MPSF) vs. (6) Pepperdine (10-11, 8-10 MPSF)

When: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise the match live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM will air both matches with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $17-19; Upper – Adult $17, Senior Citizen $13, Student $6.

Series History: PEP leads 43-33