What’s it like to catch waves on camera as a surf photographer during an epic winter season on the north shore?

This morning on Wake Up 2day, local boy and professional surf photographer Zak Noyle joined us in studio to show and tell us how.

Noyle was joined by pro surfer Koa Rothman who recently won the Wave of the Winter Award.

Noyle says the secret to great photos is being in the right place at the right time. He says he lives to be in the ocean with his camera and is always ready for the next big swell.

This past winter season was one for the history books and on Thursday, April 13, he’ll team up with Koa Rothman, Jamie O’Brien, Mark Healey, & Eli Olson for a free Study Hall at The Modern Honolulu.

The event begins at 7 P.M.

Tickets are free.

For more information, go to: www.themodernhonolulu.com.