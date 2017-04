A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a weekend hit-and-run.

She was taken into custody Monday after police found a damaged vehicle parked at her Kaimuki home.

The incident happened in the parking lot near Whole Foods at Kahala Mall Sunday night.

A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both hit by a vehicle as it reversed.

Both victims were transported to the emergency room in serious condition.

The woman has not been charged at the time of this post.