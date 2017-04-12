About 120 University of Hawaii at Hilo students and staff exposed to tuberculosis

About 120 students and staff at the University of Hawaii at Hilo may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB).

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) and university are notifying all students and staff describing the situation and whether testing is recommended in their cases.

A clinic for TB testing will be held on campus this month. DOH will only test people that had regular close contact to the person that was diagnosed with active TB.

Health director Dr. Virginia Pressler said in a press release that officials don’t expect to find more individuals with infectious TB. However, Pressler said they want to identify people who have been exposed to verify they are not contagious and if they could benefit from preventative medication.

DOH said they conducted an extensive investigation immediately after being notified to evaluate potential contacts and possible exposure.

Health officials said that the patient is receiving treatment and is no longer infectious. Information on the individual will not be release as their case is confidential and protected by law.

The State of Hawaii has one of the highest annual tuberculosis case rates in the country. In 2015, Hawaii reported 127 total cases of TB, a rate of 8.9 new cases per 100,000 people and the second highest in the nation that year. Although TB rates have declined over the past decade, Hawaii’s 2015 rate was almost three times higher than the 2015 national TB case rate of 3.0 per 100,000 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TB is a disease that is commonly seen in the lungs and can only be spread from person-to-person through the air. When a person with active TB disease in the lung or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings, tiny drops containing M. tuberculosis may be spread into the air. If another person inhales these drops there is a chance that they will become infected with TB. Two forms of TB exist, both of which are treatable and curable:

Latent TB infection – when a person has TB bacteria in their body but the body’s immune system is protecting them and they are not sick. Someone with latent TB infection cannot spread the infection to other people. Active TB disease – when a person becomes sick with TB because their immune system can no longer protect them. It usually takes many months or years from having infection to developing the disease and most people (90 percent) will never become ill. Someone with active TB disease may be able to spread the disease to other people.

For more information on tuberculosis, please call the State of Hawaii Tuberculosis Control Program at 832-5731 or visit the Department of Health website at http://health.hawaii.gov/tb.