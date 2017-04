A new food and beverage experience is about to transform the Waikiki Trade Center. Dukes Lane Market & Eatery will open next month. It will house BASALT, a 150-seat restaurant, an upscale retail market and much more. It’s looking to fill 170 positions and will host two job fairs. Kelly Degala, corporate executive chef of ABC Stores, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about it.

