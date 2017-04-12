Hawaii Foodbank looking for Annual Food Drive Day volunteers

The Hawaii Foodbank is hosting their 28th annual Food Drive Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Every year, thousands of Hawaii residents volunteer to collect donations of food and money across Oahu. The goal? To collect one-million meals to help feed hungry Hawaii residents.

This annual event brings together business and community leaders together to help re-stock Foodbank shelves.

In their 2016 report, the Hawaii Foodbank said they helped feed more than 287,000 people statewide. The Foodbank says it and its network of agencies help feed one in five people statewide every year, including nearly 48,000 children, and it says there is a greater need for emergency food every year.

The Hawaii Foodbank is looking for volunteers for the annual event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization says their greatest need for help is in the afternoon and walk-in volunteers are welcome for any of the sites with shifts from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Food Drive Sites:

Koko Marina Center

Pearl City Shopping Center

Walmart-Mililani

Waterfront Plaza

Walmart-Pearl Highlands – morning shift full

Waiokeola Congregational Church – Kahala – morning shift full

Windward City Shopping Center – morning shift full

Kapolei Commons – morning/afternoon shifts full

McCully Shopping Center – morning/afternoon shifts full

Note the shifts for the locations above are at the time of this post. If you have any questions, please contact the Hawaii Foodbank site coordinator at (808) 954-7858 or webpub@hawaiifoodbank.org.