The Hawaiian Music Hall of fame has added five more names to their Lei of Stars. We’re learning more about this year’s inductees and being treated to a live musical performance by Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and artistic director Kuuipo Kamakahi.

Lei of Stars 2017 on May 1, 2017 (Mon)

Honoring the 2016 class of inductees:

Johnny Noble

Kumu Hula John Kaimikaua

Jean “Kini” Sullivan

Mamo Howell

Danny Kaleikini

Entertainment line-up:

-Halau o Kukunaokala

-Darlene Ahuna

-Danny Kaleikini & Nicolas Kaleikini

-Kuuipo Kumukahi and the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame Serenaders

-Halau Hawaii

and much more!

To make reservations, call Ann Shinsato at 808-392-3649 or email atadmin@hmhof.org.

Tickets are $125/person including dinner and entertainment. Corporate tables are also available.

http://www.hmhof.org/