The Hawaiian Music Hall of fame has added five more names to their Lei of Stars. We’re learning more about this year’s inductees and being treated to a live musical performance by Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and artistic director Kuuipo Kamakahi.
Lei of Stars 2017 on May 1, 2017 (Mon)
Honoring the 2016 class of inductees:
Johnny Noble
Kumu Hula John Kaimikaua
Jean “Kini” Sullivan
Mamo Howell
Danny Kaleikini
Entertainment line-up:
-Halau o Kukunaokala
-Darlene Ahuna
-Danny Kaleikini & Nicolas Kaleikini
-Kuuipo Kumukahi and the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame Serenaders
-Halau Hawaii
and much more!
To make reservations, call Ann Shinsato at 808-392-3649 or email atadmin@hmhof.org.
Tickets are $125/person including dinner and entertainment. Corporate tables are also available.