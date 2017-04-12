Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame

The Hawaiian Music Hall of fame has added five more names to their Lei of Stars. We’re learning more about this year’s inductees and being treated to a live musical performance by Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and artistic director Kuuipo Kamakahi.

Lei of Stars 2017 on May 1, 2017 (Mon)

Honoring the 2016 class of inductees:

Johnny Noble

Kumu Hula John Kaimikaua

Jean “Kini” Sullivan

Mamo Howell

Danny Kaleikini

Entertainment line-up:
-Halau o Kukunaokala
-Darlene Ahuna
-Danny Kaleikini & Nicolas Kaleikini
-Kuuipo Kumukahi and the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame Serenaders
-Halau Hawaii

and much more!

To make reservations, call Ann Shinsato at 808-392-3649 or email atadmin@hmhof.org.
Tickets are $125/person including dinner and entertainment.  Corporate tables are also available.

http://www.hmhof.org/

