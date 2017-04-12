Hawaii’s Smolka returns to the Octagon Saturday for UFC on FOX 24

Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri Kapolei native Louis Smolka will try to end a two-fight losing streak against UFC rising flyweight star, ninth-ranked Tim Elliott.

The 125 pound division’s 12th ranked Smolka, recently a rising contender, can kick start his way back into title contention with a win Saturday night. Elliott is coming off of an impressive performance in a decision loss to pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Digging for inspiration for a turnaround, Smolka is turning towards his one-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“She really keeps me focused.” Smolka said.

The 25-year-old admits he balks at thinking of anything other than fighting while inside the Octagon, but during the long hours of training he’s found motivation to help him through pain.

“I try not to think about it too much but it does have its moments where it does drive you. I try to kind of put it on the back burner a little bit, just because the fact that I don’t want to freak out. Like I don’t want to start thinking about her and start crying or something on my way to the cage, I don’t want that to happen.”

“I’m grateful for the days where I don’t have too much training or if I get a break and get to come home and play with her for a little bit, it’s pretty awesome and I love my daughter so much. She’s my everything.”

Johnson will defend his flyweight title against third-ranked Wilson Reis to headline the card. The prelims begin at 12:00pm HST on FOX.