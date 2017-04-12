Lane closed on Kamehameha Hwy. near Kahana Bay due to damaged pole

By Published: Updated:
Provided by: Hawaiian Electric

Honolulu police have closed one Kaneohe-bound lane on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay State Park due to an early Wednesday morning accident.

Hawaiian Electric crews are on scene after the car hit an electrical pole around 12:40 a.m.

Reports say police are contraflowing vehicles in the area.

A power outage was reported for customers in the area, but electricity has been restored since.

HECO will work through the morning to repair the damaged pole.

No word of any injuries or what lead to the crash.

