UH Men’s Volleyball hosts Pepperdine this Saturday

The Stan Sheriff Center will be rocking on Saturday night when the 4th ranked University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team hosts Pepperdine. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Head Coach Charlie Wade and senior outside-hitter Kupono Fey joined us in studio to talk about the big match up. UH is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and Pepperdine is the No. 6 seed. Hawaii is 24-4 this season and ranked No. 4 nationally. UH is also a perfect 17-0 at the Stan Sheriff Center this season and boasts a 21-match home win streak dating back to last season.

UH and Pepperdine have met five times in the MPSF Tournament and twice in the quarterfinal round (1996 and 2010). Wade says Fey, a three-year starter and one of four seniors on the team, is playing his best volleyball of the season and has reached double figure kill totals in nine of his last 12 matches.

The match is a “White-Out” and fans are encouraged to wear white shirts.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament quarterfinals. Go to: www.etickethawaii.com or you can call the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (M-F, 9-5 pm) at 944-2697.