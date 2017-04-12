Work resumes after ancient bone fragments found at Kakaako development



Work has resumed on a new high-rise in Kakaako after ancient skeletal remains were discovered at the job site.

A few weeks ago, construction crews doing work on the exterior portion of the AEO mixed-use condominium came across bone fragments.

The Howard Hughes Corporation development is located behind Ward Theaters and will house a new Whole Foods Market.

Crews stopped work immediately and consulted with the State Historic Preservation and the cultural descendants on what to do next.

Cultural experts determined the bone was probably there from the previous development.

Howard Hughes will coming with a plan for reinterment of the bones in a nearby area.