Can United Airlines recover from their PR nightmare?

Although United is still in crisis mode, public relations professionals says the company should also be looking ahead, and asking the next important question which is how to recover from this.

KHON2 spoke with the senior director of strategic communications for the Bennet Group in Honolulu.

She tells us what United needs to do is get out to it’s audience in a genuine and caring manner, show true concern, be fully transparent, and prove they’re worthy of regaining your trust.

“It’ll be hard and you have to face these things head-on the same way you need to get that out there as quickly as possible with your statement. You have to come up with a solution as quickly as you can in order to repair the trust of the people who still have some loyalty to you. If you handle all of that well and particularly if your sourcing information from your stake holders, and you learn how to get it right, then it has a chance to revitalize you,” said Sitaranu Palomar, senior director of strategic communications for the Bennet Group.

Palomar says United should look at what other airlines do well such as offer free meals and bags. But ultimately she says the company needs to look deeply at their business and customer service processes, and if necessary, reinvent the wheel to give people the confidence to fly with them again.